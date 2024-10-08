Strategic Military Dialogue: Ukraine's Victory Plan
General Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed Ukraine's military strategy with Air Force General C.Q. Brown. The conversation focused on the battlefield situation and Ukraine’s needs for weapons and equipment. This discussion precedes a critical meeting at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base on October 12.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:26 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
On Tuesday, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, detailed Ukraine's military victory plan during a phone conversation with Air Force General C.Q. Brown, who serves as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In the discussion, Syrskyi provided an update on the current battlefield situation to General Brown, stressing the urgency of Ukraine's requirements for critical weapons and equipment.
This strategic exchange of information comes ahead of a significant meeting set to take place at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base on October 12, where further military support will be addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Role in Supplying Foreign Parts to Russian Weapons in Ukraine War
China's Role in Supplying Foreign Parts for Russian Weapons in Ukraine Conflict
The US is sending Ukraine cluster bombs, rockets and other weapons in a new $375 million military aid package, reports AP.
China reaffirms no first use of N-weapons after ICBM launch
Israeli army warns residents in Beirut to evacuate from 3 buildings it says Hezbollah uses to hide weapons, reports AP.