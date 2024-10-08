Strategic Military Dialogue: Ukraine's Victory Plan

On Tuesday, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, detailed Ukraine's military victory plan during a phone conversation with Air Force General C.Q. Brown, who serves as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In the discussion, Syrskyi provided an update on the current battlefield situation to General Brown, stressing the urgency of Ukraine's requirements for critical weapons and equipment.

This strategic exchange of information comes ahead of a significant meeting set to take place at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base on October 12, where further military support will be addressed.

