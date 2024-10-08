Digital Arrest: The New Wave of Cyber Fraud Strikes Indore
A gang of fraudsters in Indore used a novel method called 'digital arrest' to trick a 65-year-old woman out of Rs 46 lakh. Pretending to be CBI officers, they scared her into transferring the money by claiming her involvement in various illegal activities. The police are investigating.
In a concerning trend, a 65-year-old woman has fallen victim to a new form of cyber fraud termed 'digital arrest' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Exploiting the guise of law enforcement, fraudsters deceived her into believing an arrest warrant was issued against her.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, the gang duped the woman by posing as Central Bureau of Investigation officers through video calls. They accused her of participating in illegal activities, coercing her into home confinement and transferring Rs 46 lakh under duress.
Prompted by threats, the woman transferred the hefty sum in installments to accounts specified by the con artists. Upon discovering the deception, she reported the incident to authorities, prompting a police investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
