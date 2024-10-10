Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah in Beirut Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut killed two and injured nine others, according to security sources. The attack targeted at least one senior Hezbollah figure and marks a continuation of rising tensions in the region. Rescue workers searched the rubble as fire blazed in the background.

The targeted neighborhood was a new site for Israeli attacks, having previously escaped bombing. Smoke billowed over the city as Israeli forces launched another offensive against Hezbollah. There has been no response from the Israeli military regarding these recent actions.

In related incidents, two U.N. peacekeepers were injured when an Israeli tank hit a watchtower in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL condemned the attack and is seeking further clarification. Israel has repeatedly stressed its focus on combating Hezbollah and has urged U.N. peacekeepers to move for their safety as the conflict intensifies.

