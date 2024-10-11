Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks on Red Sea Vessels

Houthi rebels attacked a chemical tanker in the Red Sea, as tensions rise over the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Olympic Spirit was damaged but unharmed and unharmed. The Houthis have targeted over 80 vessels since October, aiming to pressure Israel to cease its Gaza operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched an attack on the Liberian-flagged chemical tanker, the Olympic Spirit, in the Red Sea on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The incident comes amid heightened rebel threats against vessels navigating this critical waterway, historically channeling USD 1 trillion worth of goods annually. The recent assault underscores the broader unrest linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree confirmed the attack in a late-night broadcast, asserting multiple ballistic missiles were fired at the tanker. The act is part of a broader campaign targeting ships allegedly connected to Israel, the US, or the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

