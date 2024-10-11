Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks on Red Sea Vessels

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched an attack on the Liberian-flagged chemical tanker, the Olympic Spirit, in the Red Sea on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The incident comes amid heightened rebel threats against vessels navigating this critical waterway, historically channeling USD 1 trillion worth of goods annually. The recent assault underscores the broader unrest linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree confirmed the attack in a late-night broadcast, asserting multiple ballistic missiles were fired at the tanker. The act is part of a broader campaign targeting ships allegedly connected to Israel, the US, or the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)