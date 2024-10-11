Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Troops and UNIFIL Caught in Crossfire

Israeli troops fired near a UNIFIL base in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, advising U.N. forces to stay protected. The military claims Hezbollah operates within civilian zones. Two peacekeepers were injured when an Israeli tank hit a watchtower. The conflict, linked to Gaza war support, is escalating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces have launched an attack near a UNIFIL base in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, following a warning to U.N. troops to seek shelter. According to official reports, this move is part of a broader escalation in the region.

The Israeli military insists that Hezbollah is utilizing civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including zones adjacent to UNIFIL bases, for its operations. An Israeli tank incident resulted in injuries to two UNIFIL peacekeepers when a watchtower at their main headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura was struck.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated they are in regular contact with UNIFIL as tensions heighten, a year after the conflict's inception due to Hezbollah's support for Hamas. Recent Israeli responses include airstrikes and ground troop deployments, highlighting the volatile nature of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

