China-Japan Diplomacy at Crossroads

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged Japan to collaborate with China in fostering improved bilateral relations, as reported by state media.

During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the ASEAN summit, Li emphasized the significance of enhanced dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Li's comments, conveyed by the official Xinhua news agency, underscore the necessity of keeping China-Japan relations on the right track amid regional and global challenges.

