China-Japan Diplomacy at Crossroads

Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed his desire for improved relations with Japan during discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the ASEAN summit. Li urged both nations to enhance dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive trajectory in their bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2024 05:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 05:02 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged Japan to collaborate with China in fostering improved bilateral relations, as reported by state media.

During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the ASEAN summit, Li emphasized the significance of enhanced dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Li's comments, conveyed by the official Xinhua news agency, underscore the necessity of keeping China-Japan relations on the right track amid regional and global challenges.

