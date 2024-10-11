Tragic Attack in Balochistan: Gunmen Kill 20 Miners Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province have escalated following a deadly attack in which gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded seven others. The assailants, striking late Thursday night, targeted a coal mine in the Duki district.

The victims, mostly from Pashtun-speaking regions, included Afghan nationals. The motive behind the attack remains unclaimed, but it highlights the ongoing unrest in the region, home to various separatist movements.

This violent incident occurs mere days before a major summit hosted in Islamabad by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, raising concerns about security measures for upcoming international events in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)