Tragic Attack in Balochistan: Gunmen Kill 20 Miners Amid Rising Tensions
In a violent attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province, gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded seven others. The assailants targeted a coal mine in the Duki district, with victims primarily from Pashtun areas, including Afghan nationals. The incident adds to growing security concerns ahead of a major summit in Islamabad.
Tensions in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province have escalated following a deadly attack in which gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded seven others. The assailants, striking late Thursday night, targeted a coal mine in the Duki district.
The victims, mostly from Pashtun-speaking regions, included Afghan nationals. The motive behind the attack remains unclaimed, but it highlights the ongoing unrest in the region, home to various separatist movements.
This violent incident occurs mere days before a major summit hosted in Islamabad by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, raising concerns about security measures for upcoming international events in Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
