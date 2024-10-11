Deadly Attack on Coal Miners in Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Insurgency
At least 20 miners were killed and eight injured in Balochistan, Pakistan, when unidentified armed men attacked coal mines using grenades and rocket launchers. This attack is part of a pattern of increasing violence in Pakistan, particularly affecting projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
In a grim development, at least 20 miners lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in Balochistan's Dukki area on Friday when unidentified armed men launched a violent attack on coal mines. The assault, executed with hand grenades and rocket launchers, highlights the escalating violence in Pakistan.
This incident is part of an alarming trend of attacks, especially ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's summit. District Chairman Dukki, Haji Khair Ullah Nasir, reported that the attackers also set mining machinery ablaze before fleeing. The attack adds to the year's grim toll, with fatalities from terrorism already surpassing 2023 figures.
Balochistan has long been troubled by a violent insurgency fueled by Baloch groups opposing Chinese projects. The Banned Baloch Liberation Army claims exploitation by China and Islamabad, demanding a separate homeland. Earlier this week, a suicide attack in Karachi targeted Chinese nationals, reflecting the continued unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
