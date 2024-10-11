Left Menu

Governor and Chief Minister Clash Over Alleged Crimes Against the Nation in Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to inform him about 'crimes against the nation' in the state. Khan claims the chief secretary and DGP visited him without the CM's consent, fueling disagreements between the two leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:02 IST
Governor and Chief Minister Clash Over Alleged Crimes Against the Nation in Kerala
Kerala Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh confrontation, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of withholding critical information about 'crimes against the nation' allegedly committed in the state.

Khan alleges that the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) had been visiting the Raj Bhavan without authorization from the CM. He declared these visits unwelcome moving forward.

The Governor's accusations come in the wake of receiving a letter from Vijayan, which acknowledged 'crimes against the nation'. Khan is pressing for details to report to the President and Central government. The tension between Khan and Vijayan mounts as the CM's response was delayed, failing to provide details Khan requested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024