Governor and Chief Minister Clash Over Alleged Crimes Against the Nation in Kerala
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to inform him about 'crimes against the nation' in the state. Khan claims the chief secretary and DGP visited him without the CM's consent, fueling disagreements between the two leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh confrontation, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of withholding critical information about 'crimes against the nation' allegedly committed in the state.
Khan alleges that the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) had been visiting the Raj Bhavan without authorization from the CM. He declared these visits unwelcome moving forward.
The Governor's accusations come in the wake of receiving a letter from Vijayan, which acknowledged 'crimes against the nation'. Khan is pressing for details to report to the President and Central government. The tension between Khan and Vijayan mounts as the CM's response was delayed, failing to provide details Khan requested.
(With inputs from agencies.)
