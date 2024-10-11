Life Sentence for Two in 2021 Murder Case

A local court has delivered a verdict, sentencing two individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in 2021.

The court, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Neha Nohria, also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the accused, Manjeet alias Jeeta and Sandeep alias Bharat.

The judgment followed Rajkumar of Khokhri village's complaint, alleging that his brother Rohtash had been killed after being lured to a location near a government school. Evidence led to Manjeet and Sandeep, resulting in their conviction for murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)