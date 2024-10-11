Left Menu

Life Sentence for Two in 2021 Murder Case

A local court sentenced Manjeet alias Jeeta and Sandeep alias Bharat to life imprisonment for murdering Rohtash in 2021. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Neha Nohria, also fined them Rs 30,000 each. Rohtash was found dead in a water tank, and the accused were found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jind | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has delivered a verdict, sentencing two individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in 2021.

The court, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Neha Nohria, also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the accused, Manjeet alias Jeeta and Sandeep alias Bharat.

The judgment followed Rajkumar of Khokhri village's complaint, alleging that his brother Rohtash had been killed after being lured to a location near a government school. Evidence led to Manjeet and Sandeep, resulting in their conviction for murder.

