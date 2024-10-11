Left Menu

The Chilling Case of a Fridge Murder in Delhi

In a shocking case from southwest Delhi, a woman's father in court claimed she was married to her alleged murderer, Sumit Gehlot. A marriage certificate was seized by police, who have charged Gehlot and others. The case involves a complex web of relationships and alleged motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:01 IST
The Chilling Case of a Fridge Murder in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case from southwest Delhi, the father of a woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend testified in court, asserting that the couple was married.

The police investigation into the murder involves intricate details, including the discovery of a marriage certificate seized from the victim's rented home. Accused Sumit Gehlot and others have been charged, with the case currently in the prosecution evidence stage.

The murder, allegedly driven by familial pressure and resulting in a shocking crime, is set for a hearing on November 16. Gehlot and his purported accomplices remain in custody as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024