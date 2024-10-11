The Chilling Case of a Fridge Murder in Delhi
In a shocking case from southwest Delhi, a woman's father in court claimed she was married to her alleged murderer, Sumit Gehlot. A marriage certificate was seized by police, who have charged Gehlot and others. The case involves a complex web of relationships and alleged motives.
In a chilling case from southwest Delhi, the father of a woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend testified in court, asserting that the couple was married.
The police investigation into the murder involves intricate details, including the discovery of a marriage certificate seized from the victim's rented home. Accused Sumit Gehlot and others have been charged, with the case currently in the prosecution evidence stage.
The murder, allegedly driven by familial pressure and resulting in a shocking crime, is set for a hearing on November 16. Gehlot and his purported accomplices remain in custody as the case unfolds.
