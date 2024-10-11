Left Menu

China Reviews Security for CPEC Projects After Karachi Attack

In response to a suicide bomb attack that claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals in Karachi, China dispatched an inter-agency working group to Pakistan. The initiative aims to evaluate security measures for Chinese personnel involved in CPEC projects. Chinese officials demanded heightened protections and accountability measures from Pakistan.

China has swiftly sent an inter-agency working group to Pakistan following a deadly suicide bomb blast that killed two Chinese nationals and injured another in Karachi. The attack targeted Chinese personnel connected to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

After touching down in Islamabad, the team coordinated efforts with the Chinese Embassy and relevant companies, meeting with Pakistani government and security officials. The discussions focused on addressing public concerns over escalating attacks on Chinese individuals in Pakistan.

China urged Pakistan to handle the aftermath responsibly by rescuing the injured, investigating the incident thoroughly, and ensuring stringent security to safeguard Chinese interests. Pakistani authorities have vowed to intensify security efforts in anticipation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

