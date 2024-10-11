Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Injure U.N. Peacekeepers in Lebanon

Two U.N. peacekeepers were injured by an Israeli strike near a watchtower in south Lebanon on Friday. The incident, which follows continuing hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, marks the second time in 48 hours blasts have shaken the peacekeepers' primary base in the area, UNIFIL said.

Global leaders have responded swiftly to this development. France summoned Israel's ambassador, while U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Israeli officials to ensure the safety of U.N. forces. The U.N., Russia, and various international figures condemned the assaults on U.N. personnel and called for the immediate protection of their safety.

As tensions escalate, the United Nations disclosed that the two injured peacekeepers were Sri Lankan nationals. This incident underscores the broader conflict that intensified after Hezbollah supported Hamas's actions last year by launching rockets at northern Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)