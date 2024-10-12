Left Menu

Escalation in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Caught in Crossfire

Two UN peacekeepers were injured by an Israeli strike near their watchtower in Lebanon amid heightened conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The incident prompted international condemnation and calls for safety guarantees from multiple nations, including the U.S., Russia, and European Union. Israel's military campaign has intensified, causing significant civilian displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:20 IST
Escalation in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Caught in Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two United Nations peacekeepers were injured on Friday after an Israeli strike targeted their position near a watchtower in southern Lebanon. This incident underscores rising tensions as Israeli forces continue to clash with Hezbollah.

The assault drew widespread condemnation. France summoned Israel's ambassador, criticizing the move alongside Italy and Spain. U.S. President Joe Biden urged restraint, while Russia demanded Israel cease any hostile activities against UN personnel.

This event is part of the ongoing conflict that began last year, with Hezbollah launching rockets in support of Hamas. Israel's intensified military operations have led to further displacement and casualties along the Lebanon-Israel border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024