Escalation in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Caught in Crossfire
Two UN peacekeepers were injured by an Israeli strike near their watchtower in Lebanon amid heightened conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The incident prompted international condemnation and calls for safety guarantees from multiple nations, including the U.S., Russia, and European Union. Israel's military campaign has intensified, causing significant civilian displacement.
Two United Nations peacekeepers were injured on Friday after an Israeli strike targeted their position near a watchtower in southern Lebanon. This incident underscores rising tensions as Israeli forces continue to clash with Hezbollah.
The assault drew widespread condemnation. France summoned Israel's ambassador, criticizing the move alongside Italy and Spain. U.S. President Joe Biden urged restraint, while Russia demanded Israel cease any hostile activities against UN personnel.
This event is part of the ongoing conflict that began last year, with Hezbollah launching rockets in support of Hamas. Israel's intensified military operations have led to further displacement and casualties along the Lebanon-Israel border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
