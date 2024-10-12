Escalation in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Caught in Crossfire

Two United Nations peacekeepers were injured on Friday after an Israeli strike targeted their position near a watchtower in southern Lebanon. This incident underscores rising tensions as Israeli forces continue to clash with Hezbollah.

The assault drew widespread condemnation. France summoned Israel's ambassador, criticizing the move alongside Italy and Spain. U.S. President Joe Biden urged restraint, while Russia demanded Israel cease any hostile activities against UN personnel.

This event is part of the ongoing conflict that began last year, with Hezbollah launching rockets in support of Hamas. Israel's intensified military operations have led to further displacement and casualties along the Lebanon-Israel border.

(With inputs from agencies.)