Macron Calls for Ceasefire and Halt on Weapons Exports in Middle East Conflict
French President Emmanuel Macron urged for a ceasefire and a halt to arms exports to Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting this as vital to resolving the conflicts involving Israel and Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah. Macron emphasized stopping destabilization in the region without disarming Israel.
French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated on Friday his demand to cease arms exports to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, declaring it crucial for ending the ongoing conflicts that see Israel pitted against Iran-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
The violence originally erupted a year ago when Hezbollah launched rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas. The intensified conflict has seen Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon and Hezbollah retaliating with missiles deeper into Israel.
Macron stressed the necessity of a ceasefire to address the humanitarian crisis affecting hostages and civilians and to prevent the spread of violence in the region. He underscored that a halt in arms exports is imperative to achieving peace.
