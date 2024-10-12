Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China
Four employees of Taiwan's Foxconn, a leading iPhone assembler, have been detained in China amid allegations of bribery and embezzlement. The Chinese government's investigation is ongoing. Taiwan has expressed concerns about the situation, suspecting corruption by Chinese officials. The case highlights potential risks for Taiwanese citizens in China.
Employees of Taiwan's Foxconn, renowned as the globe's top iPhone assembler, are currently under investigation by Chinese authorities for alleged bribery and embezzlement, as confirmed on Friday.
The development follows Taiwan's report that four Foxconn staff were detained in Zhengzhou, a hub for Apple iPhone assembly, under peculiar circumstances. China's Taiwan Affairs Office communicated to Reuters that the investigation is ongoing and aims to address suspected bribery and embezzlement.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council noted Foxconn's claims of no financial losses or harm to company interests, suggesting instead possible corruption among a handful of Chinese security officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
