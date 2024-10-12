Left Menu

Tragic Bee Attack Claims Life of Kerala Woman

A tragic incident occurred in Kerala where a 63-year-old woman named Susheela succumbed to injuries from a bee attack while working under the MGNREGA. Despite receiving intensive care, she passed away. Over twenty others were injured, with one more labourer reportedly in critical condition.

A tragic bee attack claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman in Kerala, identified as Susheela, police reported on Saturday. The incident occurred while she was cleaning bushes in a village as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

Susheela, a native of Mulayara in Aruvikkara village panchayat, was part of a group of over 20 laborers who suffered injuries in the attack on October 7. She had been receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital's intensive care unit before passing away on Friday night.

While the majority of the injured were discharged, the condition of another woman laborer remains critical. This tragic event highlights the dangers rural workers face in their daily tasks and underscores the need for safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

