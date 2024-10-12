Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption in Delhi's DDA Housing for Slum Dwellers

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged a scam involving the sale of DDA housing units meant for slum dwellers to ineligible buyers. He claims the corruption occurs with the tacit approval of the Central and local government overseen by the BJP, demanding an independent judicial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:40 IST
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of illegally selling housing units intended for slum dwellers to individuals who do not qualify for such schemes. These allegations, aimed at highlighting corruption, implicate the Central government's involvement, with the BJP accused of harboring anti-poor sentiments.

Bharadwaj suggests that the alleged scam is enabled by the authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor, claiming it's unfathomable that such a scheme could unfold without his awareness. The housing units, a promise to those displaced by governmental action, now symbolize a breach of trust, he argues.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader calls for an independent investigation by a judiciary member, expressing skepticism over investigations led by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) or CBI, suggesting these bodies might downplay the severity due to political ties.

