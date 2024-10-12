Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Eleven individuals lost their lives and six were injured after unidentified assailants targeted a passenger vehicle near Kanj Alizai in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack prompted law enforcement to initiate a search operation, but no group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident on Saturday, unidentified gunmen ambushed a passenger vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and the injury of six others, including a woman.

The attack occurred in Kanj Alizai, district Kurram near the Afghanistan border, as the gunmen launched a hail of bullets on the unsuspecting passengers.

Law enforcement officers swiftly responded, cordoning off the area and commencing a search operation to apprehend the suspects. As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024