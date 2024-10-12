Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a tragic incident on Saturday, unidentified gunmen ambushed a passenger vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and the injury of six others, including a woman.

The attack occurred in Kanj Alizai, district Kurram near the Afghanistan border, as the gunmen launched a hail of bullets on the unsuspecting passengers.

Law enforcement officers swiftly responded, cordoning off the area and commencing a search operation to apprehend the suspects. As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)