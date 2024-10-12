Horrific Crime Shocks Andhra Pradesh Community
In Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, two women were gang-raped by four masked individuals on motorbikes. The assailants attacked them inside an under-construction paper mill. Local police have launched a special investigation team to apprehend the suspects, with state leadership urging swift justice.
In a shocking incident in Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, two women, a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law, were subjected to a heinous act of gang rape by four unidentified motorcyclists. This crime occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the family was staying at an under-construction paper mill in Chilamathur mandal.
The attackers overpowered and assaulted the women's husbands—father and son—before committing the crime. Authorities have launched a man-hunt, organizing special teams to arrest the perpetrators responsible for this ghastly crime.
The state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has urged the police to expedite their efforts to capture and bring the offenders to justice, emphasizing the need for quick and decisive action in response to this brutal attack.
