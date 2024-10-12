Left Menu

Horrific Crime Shocks Andhra Pradesh Community

In Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, two women were gang-raped by four masked individuals on motorbikes. The assailants attacked them inside an under-construction paper mill. Local police have launched a special investigation team to apprehend the suspects, with state leadership urging swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:55 IST
Horrific Crime Shocks Andhra Pradesh Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, two women, a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law, were subjected to a heinous act of gang rape by four unidentified motorcyclists. This crime occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the family was staying at an under-construction paper mill in Chilamathur mandal.

The attackers overpowered and assaulted the women's husbands—father and son—before committing the crime. Authorities have launched a man-hunt, organizing special teams to arrest the perpetrators responsible for this ghastly crime.

The state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has urged the police to expedite their efforts to capture and bring the offenders to justice, emphasizing the need for quick and decisive action in response to this brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024