Teen Survivors Courage: Challenging Acts of Violence

A shocking incident has surfaced in Pavi Sadiqpur, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and three juvenile friends, police reported Saturday.

The alleged crime occurred on October 7 when the boyfriend, Chand, reportedly lured the victim to a friend's office where the act was committed, police sources confirmed. Despite threats, the girl bravely reported the incident, leading to arrests.

The police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, resulting in arrests of Chand and two juveniles, with the search for a third suspect ongoing.

