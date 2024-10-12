Left Menu

Teen Survivors Courage: Challenging Acts of Violence

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend Chand and three juvenile friends in Pavi Sadiqpur. Police have arrested Chand and two juveniles, while the third remains at large. An FIR has been filed under pertinent legal sections, including POCSO, after the victim lodged a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has surfaced in Pavi Sadiqpur, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and three juvenile friends, police reported Saturday.

The alleged crime occurred on October 7 when the boyfriend, Chand, reportedly lured the victim to a friend's office where the act was committed, police sources confirmed. Despite threats, the girl bravely reported the incident, leading to arrests.

The police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, resulting in arrests of Chand and two juveniles, with the search for a third suspect ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

