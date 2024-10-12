Escalating Conflict: Israeli Military's Renewed Orders and Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

The Israeli military has issued renewed evacuation orders for Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing offensive against militants. The area has been subjected to intense bombardment by Israeli warplanes and artillery, leading to widespread destruction and displacement.

In Lebanon, a year-long conflict with Hezbollah has resulted in significant casualties. Authorities report 60 fatalities and 168 wounded in the past 24 hours alone. Israel's conflict now extends to both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

Amid these developments, the U.S. military has conducted airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria to disrupt the group's operational capacities. As tensions escalate, Iran's parliament speaker affirms continued support for Hezbollah and the Palestinians, emphasizing Lebanon's efforts towards a cease-fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)