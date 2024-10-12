Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Trio Busted in Major Drug Seizure

Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested three individuals, including a Kenyan national, for alleged drug possession. Raids in Jogeshwari, Govandi, and Bandra led to the seizure of cocaine and syrup bottles, valued at over Rs 46 lakh. So far, the cell has registered 63 drug cases this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation by Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell, three people, including a Kenyan national, were apprehended for alleged drug possession, according to a statement made on Saturday.

Richard Komme, from Kenya, along with Arbaaz, also known as Jabbar, and Imran, were identified as the arrested individuals, said the police official involved.

The raids, executed in Jogeshwari, Govandi, and Bandra, resulted in a haul of 110 grams of cocaine and several syrup bottles. These arrests contribute to the 63 drug-related cases the ANC has filed this year, capturing 135 suspects and seizing narcotics worth over Rs 45 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

