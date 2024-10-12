Left Menu

Unyielding Conflict: Gaza in Crisis Amidst Evacuation and Humanitarian Concerns

Israeli military operations in Gaza, specifically in Jabalia, have resulted in significant casualties and further deepened the humanitarian crisis. Despite evacuation orders, Gaza's residents remain in peril, with severe shortages of essentials. The conflict, stemming from an attack by Hamas, has impacted health initiatives like the polio vaccination campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli military operations in Gaza's Jabalia area have led to at least 19 Palestinian casualties overnight, with forces pushing deeper into the enclave as the humanitarian crisis worsens.

International relief agencies report that thousands are trapped in Jabalia, while evacuation orders from the Israeli military continue to spark fear among residents, urging them to evacuate dangerous zones. Meanwhile, Hamas advises against moving south due to ongoing violence.

The situation poses challenges to critical health efforts in the region, such as the upcoming polio vaccination campaign planned for central Gaza, amid access and safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

