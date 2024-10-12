Unyielding Conflict: Gaza in Crisis Amidst Evacuation and Humanitarian Concerns

Israeli military operations in Gaza's Jabalia area have led to at least 19 Palestinian casualties overnight, with forces pushing deeper into the enclave as the humanitarian crisis worsens.

International relief agencies report that thousands are trapped in Jabalia, while evacuation orders from the Israeli military continue to spark fear among residents, urging them to evacuate dangerous zones. Meanwhile, Hamas advises against moving south due to ongoing violence.

The situation poses challenges to critical health efforts in the region, such as the upcoming polio vaccination campaign planned for central Gaza, amid access and safety concerns.

