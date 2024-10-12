Tragedy at Oklahoma City Event: One Dead, Twelve Injured

A tragic event unfolded at an Oklahoma City party where a shooting resulted in one death and 12 people injured. Authorities are working tirelessly to gather information and identify those involved.

According to Capt. Valerie Littlejohn of the Oklahoma City Police Department, the incident happened at a private venue in the early hours of Saturday. A disturbance inside the venue led to multiple gunshots, impacting both the interior and exterior of the location.

While concrete details about the victims remain scarce, it is confirmed that at least two individuals are in critical condition. The police have detained several partygoers for questioning, aiming to shed light on the occurrence and capture those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)