Allegations of Scam in DDA Housing for Slum Dwellers

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed a scam in DDA's housing scheme intended for slum dwellers, alleging illegal sales to ineligible buyers. He called for a judiciary-led probe. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva denied the accusations and countered with questions about unallocated flats under AAP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj raised serious allegations against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), claiming a fraudulent practice within the housing scheme meant for slum dwellers, wherein flats have been illegally sold to ineligible individuals.

Bharadwaj stressed that this alleged corruption could not have occurred without the involvement of the DDA, overseen by the Central Government and the Lieutenant Governor. He called for an independent investigation by a sitting judge to ensure transparency, dismissing local agencies as biased.

In a rebuttal, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva described Bharadwaj's accusations as baseless, and in turn questioned the current state government's management of pre-existing housing projects, highlighting unallocated flats built under previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

