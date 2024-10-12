Left Menu

Family Tragedy in Shivpuri: A Shocking Case of Betrayal

In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a 15-year-old girl was raped by her father and brother. The duo was arrested after the girl confided in her second brother. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, highlighting a tragic family betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her own father and brother, confirmed a police official on Saturday.

The father-son duo has now been arrested, according to Vinod Bhargava, in charge at the Dinara police station. This incident sheds light on a shocking betrayal within the family.

The estranged mother was living in Odisha, and the father reportedly began the abuse three years ago. The brother not only assaulted her but also used video footage to blackmail her. This led to the brave decision by the victim's second brother to approach the police, where they registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

