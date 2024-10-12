Family Tragedy in Shivpuri: A Shocking Case of Betrayal

In a harrowing incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her own father and brother, confirmed a police official on Saturday.

The father-son duo has now been arrested, according to Vinod Bhargava, in charge at the Dinara police station. This incident sheds light on a shocking betrayal within the family.

The estranged mother was living in Odisha, and the father reportedly began the abuse three years ago. The brother not only assaulted her but also used video footage to blackmail her. This led to the brave decision by the victim's second brother to approach the police, where they registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

