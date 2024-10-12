Jailbreak Drama: Escape Amid Ramleela Performance in Haridwar
Two notorious criminals, including a convicted murderer, escaped from Haridwar district jail during a Ramleela event. Utilizing a construction ladder for their breakout, the escapees have prompted a manhunt and the suspension of six jail personnel. A detailed inquiry has been ordered by the authorities for further action.
In a daring escape, two notorious criminals fled Haridwar district jail during a Ramleela performance on Friday night, officials confirmed. The fugitives, including a murder convict, took advantage of a construction ladder to break free from the premises.
Following the incident, authorities swiftly suspended six jail personnel, citing negligence as a significant factor. The suspended officials include the jailer and other key staff members. A detailed investigation has been ordered by the Chief Minister, with the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons spearheading the inquiry.
Law enforcement has intensified efforts to apprehend the escapees, with forensic teams and a dog squad deployed to gather clues. The escape has sparked a full-scale investigation, as officials aim to prevent such breaches in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
