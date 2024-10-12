Left Menu

Jailbreak Drama: Escape Amid Ramleela Performance in Haridwar

Two notorious criminals, including a convicted murderer, escaped from Haridwar district jail during a Ramleela event. Utilizing a construction ladder for their breakout, the escapees have prompted a manhunt and the suspension of six jail personnel. A detailed inquiry has been ordered by the authorities for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring escape, two notorious criminals fled Haridwar district jail during a Ramleela performance on Friday night, officials confirmed. The fugitives, including a murder convict, took advantage of a construction ladder to break free from the premises.

Following the incident, authorities swiftly suspended six jail personnel, citing negligence as a significant factor. The suspended officials include the jailer and other key staff members. A detailed investigation has been ordered by the Chief Minister, with the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons spearheading the inquiry.

Law enforcement has intensified efforts to apprehend the escapees, with forensic teams and a dog squad deployed to gather clues. The escape has sparked a full-scale investigation, as officials aim to prevent such breaches in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

