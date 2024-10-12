Thane Court Summons Parents in Badlapur Assault Case

A Thane court has issued summons to the parents of Akshay Shinde, involved in the Badlapur sexual assault case, to provide their evidence linked to his death. The summonses were delivered on Friday.

Alka and Anna Shinde, his parents, are required to attend court at 11 AM on Monday. Shinde faced retaliatory police action after snatching a gun from an officer.

The incident occurred near the Mumbra bypass while Shinde was being moved from Taloja jail to Badlapur for a case investigation. He was accused of sexually assaulting minors at a school where he was employed.

