Thane Court Summons Parents in Badlapur Assault Case
A Thane court has summoned the parents of Akshay Shinde, who was killed in police action, to testify regarding his death. Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting minors, was killed after seizing a policeman's gun. His case had originated from a complaint by his former wife.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A Thane court has issued summons to the parents of Akshay Shinde, involved in the Badlapur sexual assault case, to provide their evidence linked to his death. The summonses were delivered on Friday.
Alka and Anna Shinde, his parents, are required to attend court at 11 AM on Monday. Shinde faced retaliatory police action after snatching a gun from an officer.
The incident occurred near the Mumbra bypass while Shinde was being moved from Taloja jail to Badlapur for a case investigation. He was accused of sexually assaulting minors at a school where he was employed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
