The Unforeseen Demise of G N Saibaba: After Vindication, Tragedy Strikes

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passed away in a state-run hospital, just seven months after being acquitted in a case alleging links with Maoists. Saibaba died due to health complications, including a gall bladder infection. His acquittal came after a 10-year imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:34 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba has passed away at a state-run hospital. His death comes merely seven months after his acquittal in a controversial case alleging links with Maoist groups.

Saibaba, who was in his 50s, succumbed to health complications, including a gall bladder infection, on Saturday. Officials report that he breathed his last around 9 p.m.

In March, the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba after finding insufficient evidence against him, marking the end of a decade-long legal battle that saw him imprisoned for 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

