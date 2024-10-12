The Unforeseen Demise of G N Saibaba: After Vindication, Tragedy Strikes
Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passed away in a state-run hospital, just seven months after being acquitted in a case alleging links with Maoists. Saibaba died due to health complications, including a gall bladder infection. His acquittal came after a 10-year imprisonment.
- India
In a tragic turn of events, former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba has passed away at a state-run hospital. His death comes merely seven months after his acquittal in a controversial case alleging links with Maoist groups.
Saibaba, who was in his 50s, succumbed to health complications, including a gall bladder infection, on Saturday. Officials report that he breathed his last around 9 p.m.
In March, the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba after finding insufficient evidence against him, marking the end of a decade-long legal battle that saw him imprisoned for 10 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
