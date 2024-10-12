Israel Enforces Northern Military Zones Amidst Rising Tensions

On Saturday, Israel's military declared specific regions near towns in northern Israel off-limits to the public. This decision follows a security assessment conducted in response to escalating hostility.

The decision comes after several regions were evacuated due to rocket and missile strikes from Hezbollah, backed by Iran, operating from Lebanon.

The newly established military zones now include Zerait, Shomara, Shtula, Natua, and Eben Menachem, as Israel increases security measures along its border with Lebanon.

