Israel Enforces Northern Military Zones Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel's military has restricted access to areas around northern towns, including Zerait, Shomara, Shtula, Natua, and Eben Menachem, following rocket and missile threats from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:53 IST
On Saturday, Israel's military declared specific regions near towns in northern Israel off-limits to the public. This decision follows a security assessment conducted in response to escalating hostility.

The decision comes after several regions were evacuated due to rocket and missile strikes from Hezbollah, backed by Iran, operating from Lebanon.

The newly established military zones now include Zerait, Shomara, Shtula, Natua, and Eben Menachem, as Israel increases security measures along its border with Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

