Controversy Brewing in Delhi Over Inaction Against Health Official Accused of Misconduct

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of inaction against a health official suspected of sexually harassing a lady doctor. Allegations against the medical superintendent were confirmed, but no consequences followed. Responsibility purportedly lies with the National Civil Services Authority and political figures, igniting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:08 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticized Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for failing to take action against a health official accused of sexually harassing a female doctor in a Delhi government hospital.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned LG Saxena at a press conference about the lack of action against the medical superintendent, despite confirmation of the allegations. The National Civil Services Authority, under the Delhi chief minister, oversees such actions, but the proposal has been pending since December 2023.

Singh accused the LG of protecting the accused, raising concerns about repeating incidents similar to those in Kolkata. The LG's office suggested the inertia stemmed from former CM Arvind Kejriwal and his successor Atishi. The situation remains unresolved months after the initial complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

