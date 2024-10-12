Dramatic Narela Shootout Leads to Gang Member's Arrest

A sharpshooter linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs was apprehended by Delhi Police's Special Cell after a gunfight in the Narela area, officials reported on Saturday.

The suspect, Madhur alias Ayaan, from Kabir Nagar, sustained bullet wounds in both legs and is hospitalized. Police disclosed his involvement in the murder of 35-year-old gym owner Nadir Shah, who had a criminal history himself.

The arrest was staged following a tip-off on Madhur's movements on the Narela-Bawana road. Despite being signaled to stop, Madhur, on a motorcycle, opened fire, leading to an exchange where multiple rounds were discharged. A .32 semi-automatic pistol and eight live cartridges were seized from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)