Infamous Gangster-Turned-Terrorist Harpreet Singh Captured in the US

Notorious gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, has been arrested in the US for his involvement in multiple terror attacks across Punjab, India. The arrest, considered a significant step in combating terrorism, involved coordination between international law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:54 IST
Harpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Harpreet Singh, a former gangster turned terrorist, was apprehended by US authorities in Sacramento, marking a significant success in the global fight against terrorism. Singh, who was on the run, is linked to numerous terror attacks in Punjab, India, and has connections with the ISI and Khalistani group BKI.

The capture was executed by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, following intelligence shared by the FBI's Legal Attache office in New Delhi. Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav hailed the arrest as a major milestone in the ongoing war against terror, noting efforts are underway to extradite Singh back to India.

Singh, also known as Happy Passia, was notorious for orchestrating terror strikes, including grenade and IED attacks, targeting police and public figures. His arrest underscores the importance of international cooperation in global security efforts and the continuing battle against organized crime and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

