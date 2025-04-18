Infamous Gangster-Turned-Terrorist Harpreet Singh Captured in the US

Harpreet Singh, a former gangster turned terrorist, was apprehended by US authorities in Sacramento, marking a significant success in the global fight against terrorism. Singh, who was on the run, is linked to numerous terror attacks in Punjab, India, and has connections with the ISI and Khalistani group BKI.

The capture was executed by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, following intelligence shared by the FBI's Legal Attache office in New Delhi. Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav hailed the arrest as a major milestone in the ongoing war against terror, noting efforts are underway to extradite Singh back to India.

Singh, also known as Happy Passia, was notorious for orchestrating terror strikes, including grenade and IED attacks, targeting police and public figures. His arrest underscores the importance of international cooperation in global security efforts and the continuing battle against organized crime and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)