Gangster's Arsenal Seized: Prevented a Potential Turf War
Dinesh, a member of the Manjeet Mahal gang, was arrested with firearms, including a Beretta pistol. His capture thwarted a potential gang war in West Delhi. He has a notorious criminal past, linked to a 2015 quadruple murder, and maintained criminal connections while in prison.
A notorious gangster linked to the Manjeet Mahal gang has been apprehended, averting a significant gang war in West Delhi. The arrest took place on Saturday, with police seizing a cache of weapons.
Dinesh, also known as Mogli, hailing from Dariyapur Khurd village, has a history of violent crimes, including a pivotal role in the 2015 quadruple murder attributed to gangland feuds. He spent seven years behind bars before being released on bail.
After his release, Dinesh allegedly reinforced his ties with the criminal underworld, aligning with the Rajesh Sarkari gang and awaiting orders to execute more violent acts. His latest capture included weapons likely intended for a high-profile attack.
