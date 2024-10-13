Escalating Conflict in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

On Saturday, ongoing Israeli military strikes killed at least 29 Palestinians in Gaza, according to medical reports. These actions come as forces advance deeper into Jabalia, trapping thousands of residents, relief agencies say.

Overnight fatalities reached 19, with an additional 10 casualties on Saturday evening in Jabalia and Nuseirat camps. Medics warn the death toll may rise due to critical injuries. The Israeli army issued evacuation alerts to northern Gaza City neighborhoods, deeming them dangerous combat zones.

Gaza's Hamas-run government advised citizens against relocating to northern areas or the south due to continuous bombings. During operations, the Israeli military reports eliminating militants, discovering weapons caches, and dismantling military infrastructure, alleging Hamas uses civilian areas as shields.

