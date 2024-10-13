Escalation in Lebanon: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Surge

The escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah has led to more evacuations and fresh targets in northern Lebanon. On Saturday, Israeli forces hit a new location in northern Lebanon, injuring a U.N. peacekeeper amid ongoing hostilities. The Lebanese health ministry reports at least 15 deaths and 37 injuries across various areas due to Israeli strikes.

Israel's military accused Hezbollah of firing nearly 320 projectiles into Israel on Saturday, prompting them to declare areas in northern Israel closed. Several southern Lebanese villages were ordered to evacuate due to increasing Hezbollah movements. The Israeli military claims the group uses civilian areas to hide weapons and launch attacks, allegations denied by Hezbollah.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Israel to protect U.N. peacekeepers and Lebanese military personnel. He also emphasized the need for a swift diplomatic shift away from military operations. The conflict, which reignited from the Gaza war support actions by Hezbollah, has displaced over a million Lebanese, overshadowing the displacement figures from the previous 2006 war.

