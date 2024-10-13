Israel's Targeted Response to Iran's Attack: A Strategic Focus

Amid heightened tensions, U.S. officials reveal Israel's strategic considerations for its forthcoming response to Iran's missile attack. According to reports from NBC, the focus will be on military and energy infrastructure, deliberately excluding nuclear sites and assassination plots.

The context of Israel's planned retaliation lies in the recent escalation of hostilities, following Iran's attack on October 1. This was an act of reprisal for Israeli military activities in Lebanon and Gaza, as well as the assassination of a Hamas leader in Iran.

While discussions with U.S. counterparts continue, Israeli officials have yet to finalize the timing and details of their response, which could coincide with the solemn observance of Yom Kippur.

