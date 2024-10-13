Green Tribunal Probes Illegal Deforestation in Gujarat
The National Green Tribunal demands a response from the Union Ministry of Environment's Gujarat office concerning unlawful tree felling in Koteshwar. The forest, spanning 77 hectares and hosting endangered species, faces threats from deforestation and urban encroachment related to the Sabarmati River Front extension plan.
Chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, with contributions from Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel, the tribunal found significant issues with environmental regulation compliance, questioning the role of the regional and local authorities involved.
