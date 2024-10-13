Left Menu

Green Tribunal Probes Illegal Deforestation in Gujarat

The National Green Tribunal demands a response from the Union Ministry of Environment's Gujarat office concerning unlawful tree felling in Koteshwar. The forest, spanning 77 hectares and hosting endangered species, faces threats from deforestation and urban encroachment related to the Sabarmati River Front extension plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:48 IST
Green Tribunal Probes Illegal Deforestation in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has requested a response from the Gujarat office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding the alleged illegal felling of trees in Koteshwar, Gujarat.

The tribunal acted on its own accord after noticing a media report suggesting that a 77-hectare forest in Koteshwar, home to over 700 species including some endangered ones, is endangered by deforestation and urban expansion due to plans for a biodiversity park as part of the Sabarmati River Front project.

Chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, with contributions from Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel, the tribunal found significant issues with environmental regulation compliance, questioning the role of the regional and local authorities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024