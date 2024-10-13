Green Tribunal Probes Illegal Deforestation in Gujarat

The National Green Tribunal has requested a response from the Gujarat office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change regarding the alleged illegal felling of trees in Koteshwar, Gujarat.

The tribunal acted on its own accord after noticing a media report suggesting that a 77-hectare forest in Koteshwar, home to over 700 species including some endangered ones, is endangered by deforestation and urban expansion due to plans for a biodiversity park as part of the Sabarmati River Front project.

Chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, with contributions from Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel, the tribunal found significant issues with environmental regulation compliance, questioning the role of the regional and local authorities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)