Crackdown on Illegal Travel Agents: Punjab Police Takes Action

The Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal travel agents, booking 18 individuals for unauthorized advertisements of overseas employment opportunities on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. This move adds to the police's growing efforts to curb illegal recruitment, with 25 agencies previously facing legal actions.

The crackdown follows warnings from the Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs, who highlighted the misuse of social media for marketing dubious job offers abroad. Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs) Praveen K Sinha pointed out that these agencies lack the necessary licenses and permissions.

Sinha advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with travel agents, stressing to only engage those with a valid Recruiting Agent license under the Emigration Act. He urged citizens to verify an agency's credentials before handing over documents and money, emphasizing 'verify and then trust' as the guiding principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)