Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Travel Agents: Punjab Police Takes Action

Punjab Police booked 18 travel agents for illegally advertising jobs on social media, adding to 25 others charged earlier. This crackdown follows alerts from the Ministry of External Affairs about such adverts. Authorities emphasize the importance of verifying credentials of travel agencies before engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:52 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Travel Agents: Punjab Police Takes Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal travel agents, booking 18 individuals for unauthorized advertisements of overseas employment opportunities on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. This move adds to the police's growing efforts to curb illegal recruitment, with 25 agencies previously facing legal actions.

The crackdown follows warnings from the Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs, who highlighted the misuse of social media for marketing dubious job offers abroad. Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs) Praveen K Sinha pointed out that these agencies lack the necessary licenses and permissions.

Sinha advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with travel agents, stressing to only engage those with a valid Recruiting Agent license under the Emigration Act. He urged citizens to verify an agency's credentials before handing over documents and money, emphasizing 'verify and then trust' as the guiding principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024