Chinese Premier to Inaugurate Delayed Gwadar Airport Amid Security Concerns

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Pakistan to inaugurate Gwadar International Airport in Balochistan. The $200-million project is delayed due to security issues after separatist attacks. A meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will coincide with the visit, highlighting China's vested interests amid regional unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:44 IST
Chinese Premier to Inaugurate Delayed Gwadar Airport Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to visit Pakistan to inaugurate the long-awaited Gwadar International Airport, a $200-million project, in Balochistan. The inauguration was initially postponed due to security concerns following deadly attacks in the area by separatist militants last August.

The visit, scheduled from October 14 to 17, coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Islamabad. The SCO includes nine full members such as China, India, Iran, and Russia. Enhanced security measures will be pivotal as China seeks to protect its investments in the region.

Frequent attacks by separatist groups, demanding their share in local resources, have plagued Balochistan. Last week, two Chinese nationals died in an explosion in Karachi. The perpetual unrest in the region highlights the challenges of operating major infrastructure projects like Gwadar Airport in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

