Parking Spot Dispute Turns Fatal: A Family Tragedy

A tragic incident unfolded in the Parimpora area as a family dispute over parking escalated into violence, resulting in the death of a man. Zareef Ahmad Mir is accused of fatally stabbing his cousin, Amir Razak Mir, during a heated argument over parking near their shops.

The police swiftly acted, apprehending Zareef and confiscating the weapon alleged to have been used in the crime. A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident has been taken seriously, with an FIR for murder registered at the local station.

The victim, Amir, was taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Authorities continue to investigate the case, ensuring justice is served for the grievous incident stemming from a seemingly minor disagreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)