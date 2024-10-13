Meloni Urges Peace Amid Tensions in Lebanon
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon as unacceptable. In discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, she underscored the critical need for de-escalation and the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 to ensure regional stability.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the recent attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, deeming them unacceptable during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to her office's statement on Sunday.
Italy, a major participant in the U.N.'s UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, expressed strong concerns over the safety and security of the peacekeepers. Meloni urged the complete enactment of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which pertains to the situation in Lebanon.
Meloni emphasized the need for urgent conflict de-escalation in the region, stressing Italy's commitment to peace and stability amid the rising tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes Heighten Lebanon Conflict: A Major Blow to Hezbollah
Hezbollah Leader Killed by Israel as Conflict Escalates
Keran's Transformation: From Conflict Zone to Tourist Haven
Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 11 Palestinians as Conflict Intensifies
Escalation Peaks: Israel's Strikes Deepen Conflict with Hezbollah