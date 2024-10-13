Meloni Urges Peace Amid Tensions in Lebanon

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the recent attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, deeming them unacceptable during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to her office's statement on Sunday.

Italy, a major participant in the U.N.'s UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, expressed strong concerns over the safety and security of the peacekeepers. Meloni urged the complete enactment of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which pertains to the situation in Lebanon.

Meloni emphasized the need for urgent conflict de-escalation in the region, stressing Italy's commitment to peace and stability amid the rising tensions.

