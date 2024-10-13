Lawyer's Slap Sparks Controversy and Support Rally

In a dramatic turn of events, Advocate Awadhesh Singh, who was seen in a viral video slapping BJP MLA Yogesh Verma, was celebrated by a Hindu right group on Sunday. The group hailed him with chants of 'Sher Aya, Sher Aya' during a 'shastra poojan' event organized by Karni Sena.

The incident, which took place on October 9 during the nomination filing for Urban Cooperative Bank, has put Singh at the center of a growing controversy. It has led to a show-cause notice from BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla to Singh, his wife, and others involved. Despite three complaints, no official police report has been filed yet.

Meanwhile, the Patel Seva Sansthan, alongside other social and business groups, rallied in support of Verma, demanding action from the Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha. The public discourse around this event continues to amplify as calls for justice rise from various quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)