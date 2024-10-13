Crime Shock: Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Fatally Shot in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot in Mumbai's Bandra area, as reported by Mumbai police on Sunday. The 66-year-old leader was attacked by three individuals outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital.

Two firearms and 28 live cartridges were discovered from the accused, and authorities are examining claims from a social media post linking the murder to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation is being pursued by 15 police teams deployed across Maharashtra, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Datta Nalawade.

Siddique was provided with non-categorised security, accompanied by one of the three assigned constables during the incident. Two suspects have been apprehended, but more could be involved. The focus now is on uncovering who facilitated the shooters' activities upon their arrival in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)