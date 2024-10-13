Uttarakhand's Stand Against Unethical Practices

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared a strong stance against religious conversion, encroachment, and controversial practices termed 'land jihad' and 'spit jihad,' insisting these will not occur in Uttarakhand.

Speaking at a ceremony in Udham Singh Nagar, Dhami urged educated citizens to help curb societal issues, stating that wrongful acts will not be tolerated in the state.

In light of recent incidents and arrests involving unethical behavior, Dhami emphasized his government's commitment to stringent measures like the anti-copying and anti-riot laws, with plans to soon implement the Uniform Civil Code.

