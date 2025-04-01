Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Under Judicial Scrutiny

The Uttarakhand High Court has postponed the hearing of petitions challenging the state's Uniform Civil Code. The petitions focus on issues like mandatory registration of live-in relationships and disregard for specific community wedding customs. The court will reconvene on April 22 to address these concerns.

Updated: 01-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:46 IST
Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Under Judicial Scrutiny
On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand High Court deferred the hearing of multiple petitions contesting various aspects of the state's recently implemented Uniform Civil Code.

The decision to postpone came after the state government requested additional time to submit a counter-affidavit. The hearing has been rescheduled for April 22.

Filed before a division bench led by Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra, the eleven petitions focus on contentious issues such as the mandatory registration of live-in relationships and concerns regarding the neglect of Muslim, Parsi, and other community wedding traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

