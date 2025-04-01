Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Under Judicial Scrutiny

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand High Court deferred the hearing of multiple petitions contesting various aspects of the state's recently implemented Uniform Civil Code.

The decision to postpone came after the state government requested additional time to submit a counter-affidavit. The hearing has been rescheduled for April 22.

Filed before a division bench led by Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahra, the eleven petitions focus on contentious issues such as the mandatory registration of live-in relationships and concerns regarding the neglect of Muslim, Parsi, and other community wedding traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)