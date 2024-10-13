Tragedy Strikes Telangana: Two Police Constables Die by Suicide
Two police constables in Telangana allegedly died by suicide. Head Constable Gudiboina Srinivas reportedly shot himself, while Constable B Sagar consumed poison following accusations in a ganja case. Investigations are underway to understand their motives and circumstances surrounding these tragic incidents.
- Country:
- India
In Telangana, a tragic series of events has unfolded involving the deaths of two police constables by suspected suicide, sparking investigations into the circumstances that led to these untimely deaths.
Head Constable Gudiboina Srinivas, stationed at Mahabubabad's Integrated District Offices Complex, allegedly took his own life using his service weapon on Sunday evening, according to police reports. Efforts are being made to determine the reasons behind his drastic action.
In a separate incident, Constable B Sagar succumbed to poisoning after being implicated in a ganja case. Sagar, previously arrested after being named by a smuggler, accused two Sub Inspectors of causing his ordeal in a viral video before his death. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tsikhanouskaya Supports ICC Investigation into Belarusian Atrocities
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC says substantial leads have come into investigation report by CBI.
TMC Women's Wing Demands CBI Expedite RG Kar Rape-Murder Investigation
Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah Under Investigation
David Clarke Appointed Chief Commissioner of Transport Accident Investigation Commission