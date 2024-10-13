Tragedy Strikes Telangana: Two Police Constables Die by Suicide

In Telangana, a tragic series of events has unfolded involving the deaths of two police constables by suspected suicide, sparking investigations into the circumstances that led to these untimely deaths.

Head Constable Gudiboina Srinivas, stationed at Mahabubabad's Integrated District Offices Complex, allegedly took his own life using his service weapon on Sunday evening, according to police reports. Efforts are being made to determine the reasons behind his drastic action.

In a separate incident, Constable B Sagar succumbed to poisoning after being implicated in a ganja case. Sagar, previously arrested after being named by a smuggler, accused two Sub Inspectors of causing his ordeal in a viral video before his death. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)