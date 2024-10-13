Rising Tensions in Sindh: Clash at Karachi Press Club

In a severe confrontation in Sindh province, Pakistan, one person died and several sustained injuries Sunday when police intervened to halt a clash between religious party activists and civil rights protesters.

The unrest occurred in front of the Karachi Press Club, as demonstrators from the Sindh Rawadari March protested the killing of Shahnawaz Kunbhar and increasing extremism, facing opposition from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists.

Footage depicted police resorting to force, including baton charges and tear gas, to disperse the crowds, raising concerns from human rights observers about the handling of the incident.

