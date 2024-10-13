Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Sindh: Clash at Karachi Press Club

A violent clash erupted in Sindh, Pakistan, as police intervened between religious party activists and civil rights protesters. The confrontation, which resulted in one death and several injuries, was sparked by a protest against the killing of blasphemy suspect Shahnawaz Kunbhar and growing extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a severe confrontation in Sindh province, Pakistan, one person died and several sustained injuries Sunday when police intervened to halt a clash between religious party activists and civil rights protesters.

The unrest occurred in front of the Karachi Press Club, as demonstrators from the Sindh Rawadari March protested the killing of Shahnawaz Kunbhar and increasing extremism, facing opposition from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists.

Footage depicted police resorting to force, including baton charges and tear gas, to disperse the crowds, raising concerns from human rights observers about the handling of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

