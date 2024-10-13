Escalating Tensions: Israel and UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon

In Southern Lebanon, tensions have sharply escalated as Israeli forces and the UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, find themselves at odds. Early Sunday, Israeli tanks reportedly breached a UN position, sparking further international outrage.

This development comes in the wake of increasing injuries among peacekeepers amid Israel's widened ground incursion targeting Hezbollah militants. UNIFIL, with its 10,000 strong personnel, faces mounting challenges as the geopolitical strife intensifies.

Adding to the controversy, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has asserted that the UN presence is aiding Hezbollah. Despite his call for UNIFIL to pull back, the peacekeepers continue their mission, emphasizing the fragile state of peace along the Israel-Lebanon border.

(With inputs from agencies.)