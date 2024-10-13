Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel and UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon

Tensions rise as Israel escalates its ground offensive in Lebanon, clashing with UN peacekeepers. Israel demands UNIFIL evacuate, accusing them of shielding Hezbollah. UNIFIL refuses, citing violations. Amidst global condemnation, peacekeeper casualties mount, severely hindering UN missions along the volatile Blue Line amidst worsening Israel-UN relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:55 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel and UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In Southern Lebanon, tensions have sharply escalated as Israeli forces and the UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, find themselves at odds. Early Sunday, Israeli tanks reportedly breached a UN position, sparking further international outrage.

This development comes in the wake of increasing injuries among peacekeepers amid Israel's widened ground incursion targeting Hezbollah militants. UNIFIL, with its 10,000 strong personnel, faces mounting challenges as the geopolitical strife intensifies.

Adding to the controversy, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has asserted that the UN presence is aiding Hezbollah. Despite his call for UNIFIL to pull back, the peacekeepers continue their mission, emphasizing the fragile state of peace along the Israel-Lebanon border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024